Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 21.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southwest Gas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Southwest Gas from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $97.29.

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Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE SWX opened at $93.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Southwest Gas Corporation has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $585.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.52 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.95%.The company's revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Southwest Gas's dividend payout ratio is 37.39%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Corporation NYSE: SWX is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company's core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation's larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

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