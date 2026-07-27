Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Wabtec $WAB

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,710 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Wabtec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wabtec by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabtec in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Wabtec

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $308.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $284.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wabtec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.64.

View Our Latest Report on Wabtec

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabtec news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $302.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $184.26 and a 12 month high of $302.96.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. Wabtec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.59%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Wabtec's payout ratio is 16.67%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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