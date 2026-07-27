Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 106,100 Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 2,959.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mattel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mattel unveiled a Barbie Signature doll honoring basketball star Angel Reese, along with matching Reebok shoes, giving the company a fresh celebrity-driven product that could boost Barbie sales and broaden the brand’s cultural reach. Article Title

Mattel unveiled a Barbie Signature doll honoring basketball star Angel Reese, along with matching Reebok shoes, giving the company a fresh celebrity-driven product that could boost Barbie sales and broaden the brand’s cultural reach. Positive Sentiment: Mattel announced a worldwide licensing partnership with WWE-owned Lucha Libre AAA, expanding its wrestling toy portfolio and reinforcing its position in a popular action-figure category. Article Title

Mattel announced a worldwide licensing partnership with WWE-owned Lucha Libre AAA, expanding its wrestling toy portfolio and reinforcing its position in a popular action-figure category. Positive Sentiment: Mattel also highlighted new products and promotions around existing brands, including a Matchbox movie tie-in, a Halo Brick Shop set, UNO Social Club events, and Harry Potter collectible dolls, which suggest continued monetization across multiple franchises. Article Title

Mattel also highlighted new products and promotions around existing brands, including a Matchbox movie tie-in, a Halo Brick Shop set, UNO Social Club events, and Harry Potter collectible dolls, which suggest continued monetization across multiple franchises. Neutral Sentiment: News about short interest showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, offering little direct signal for the stock’s near-term direction.

News about short interest showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, offering little direct signal for the stock’s near-term direction. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage around the Angel Reese doll, the WWE/AAA deal, and Halo-related product leaks mostly reinforces the same upbeat product pipeline already captured above. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mattel from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mattel

Mattel Price Performance

MAT stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.38 million. Mattel had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

Further Reading

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