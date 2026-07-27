Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,000,000 Rezolve AI PLC $RZLV

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of Rezolve AI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Rezolve AI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Rezolve AI by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,148 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rezolve AI by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,042 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rezolve AI by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,617 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rezolve AI by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company's stock.

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Rezolve AI Stock Performance

Shares of RZLV stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. Rezolve AI PLC has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolve AI presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Profile

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

Further Reading

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