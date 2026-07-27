Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 101,080 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,080 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 713.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,172,000 after buying an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $197.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,097.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $244.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $206.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $286.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Molina Healthcare beat Q2 earnings expectations with EPS of $1.51, and lower operating expenses helped offset weaker premium revenue and softer investment income. The company also raised its 2026 EPS outlook, which supports the long-term earnings case. Article Title

Molina Healthcare beat Q2 earnings expectations with EPS of $1.51, and lower operating expenses helped offset weaker premium revenue and softer investment income. The company also raised its 2026 EPS outlook, which supports the long-term earnings case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see some upside from current levels despite recent weakness, with Truist and RBC both saying the stock could rise into the low-to-mid $200s. Article Title

Analysts still see some upside from current levels despite recent weakness, with Truist and RBC both saying the stock could rise into the low-to-mid $200s. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s consensus recommendation remains “Hold,” suggesting analysts are not turning bullish yet, but are also not broadly negative on the name. Article Title

Wall Street’s consensus recommendation remains “Hold,” suggesting analysts are not turning bullish yet, but are also not broadly negative on the name. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and membership trends remain a concern, and multiple reports said investors were disappointed by weaker premium revenue and softer guidance even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Revenue and membership trends remain a concern, and multiple reports said investors were disappointed by weaker premium revenue and softer guidance even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been negative because Molina warned about a smaller Obamacare footprint and ongoing pressure in its Medicaid/ACA businesses, which outweighed the earnings beat. Article Title

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here