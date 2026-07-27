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Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $2.31 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Bristol Myers Squibb logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Weiss Asset Management initiated a $2.31 million position in Bristol Myers Squibb, purchasing 38,094 shares during the first quarter. Institutional investors collectively own 76.41% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with eight Buy, ten Hold and one Sell rating. The consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of $61.25.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb reported quarterly EPS of $1.58, exceeding expectations, while revenue rose 2.6% year over year to $11.49 billion. The company also declared a $0.63 quarterly dividend, equivalent to a 4.1% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,947,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,391,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,321,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Broader healthcare commentary flagged some names to avoid, but Bristol Myers Squibb was not singled out; still, it reflects a mixed sentiment backdrop for the sector rather than a company-specific setback. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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