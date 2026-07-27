Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $2.34 Million Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $104,102,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $4,381,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $3,646,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $1,671,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $295.77 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $289.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.42. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $207.08 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

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About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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