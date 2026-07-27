Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 571.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Fundamental Research set a $35.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLB

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Devine David Moore sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $115,269.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 18,636 shares in the company, valued at $554,793.72. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB opened at $31.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Columbia Banking System's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Key Headlines Impacting Columbia Banking System

Here are the key news stories impacting Columbia Banking System this week:

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company provides a full range of banking and financial services to commercial, small business and consumer customers. Its branch network is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, with locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho, where it aims to combine local decision-making with the resources of a larger institution.

The company's offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and development financing, equipment and small business loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts.

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