Weitz Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 1.0% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,053,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $261,945,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $332.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.96 and a 12-month high of $575.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $342.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here