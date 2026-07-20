Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Reduces Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,897 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,932 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for about 1.1% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3,275.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,655.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $88,116,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $188,950,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company's stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $87.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $89.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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