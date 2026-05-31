Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 188.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,751 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 166,371 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $74,107,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $365,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.8% in the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of UBER opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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