Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,594 Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 22,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $984,303.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,230,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,307,874.47. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $383,541.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 128,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,650,435.05. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 392,057 shares of company stock worth $18,835,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 3.99.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $348.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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