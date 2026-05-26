Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 18,625 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,550 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,625 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $608,474.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 210,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,603,612.96. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 325,271 shares of company stock worth $65,167,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $302.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,043.97 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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