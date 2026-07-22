Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Position Reduced by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 32,108 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. The company has a market cap of $268.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is 26.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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