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Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Position Trimmed by Black Cypress Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Wells Fargo & Company logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Black Cypress Capital Management cut its Wells Fargo stake by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 43,427 shares worth about $4.0 million. Even after the trim, WFC remained its 13th-largest position.
  • Institutional interest remains strong overall, with 75.9% of Wells Fargo shares held by institutions and several large investors recently adding to their positions, including Norges Bank and Capital Research Global Investors.
  • Recent commentary and management updates are generally constructive: analysts have a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with a $97.53 price target, and Wells Fargo has signaled stronger Q2 fee income, including mid-teen growth in investment banking, markets, and trading revenue.
  • Interested in Wells Fargo & Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 42,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.8% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,660,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,989,104,000 after buying an additional 5,584,930 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $215,638,000. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 320.3% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,946,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $247,487,000 after buying an additional 2,245,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,651,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $77.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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