Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,743 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 17,208 shares during the quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $4,512,563,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,876,127 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $454,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,922,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369,260 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $173,651,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,421,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,487,687,000 after buying an additional 1,760,484 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $268.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFC

More Wells Fargo & Company News

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About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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