Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $69,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.9% during the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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