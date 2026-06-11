Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 13,125 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,389 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $624.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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