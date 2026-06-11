Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 4,998.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,660 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix and maintained a $115 price target , citing upside from the ad-supported tier and international expansion. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating on Netflix and maintained a , citing upside from the ad-supported tier and international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding its gaming strategy, including a FIFA World Cup game available exclusively to subscribers, and is rolling out a revamped mobile app across Asia while doubling down on kids’ gaming. These moves could improve engagement and retention. Article Title

Netflix is expanding its gaming strategy, including a FIFA World Cup game available exclusively to subscribers, and is rolling out a revamped mobile app across Asia while doubling down on kids’ gaming. These moves could improve engagement and retention. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries argued the recent pullback in Netflix (NFLX) may be a buying opportunity, supported by rising ad revenue, strong cash flow, and continued buyback/earnings strength. Article Title

Several bullish commentaries argued the recent pullback in may be a buying opportunity, supported by rising ad revenue, strong cash flow, and continued buyback/earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: Reuters-linked reporting that FIFA will launch a World Cup game on Netflix Games highlights a new content-to-gaming tie-in that could deepen subscriber engagement ahead of the tournament. Article Title

Reuters-linked reporting that FIFA will launch a World Cup game on Netflix Games highlights a new content-to-gaming tie-in that could deepen subscriber engagement ahead of the tournament. Neutral Sentiment: Paramount Skydance accused Netflix of interference in the Warner Bros. Discovery merger fight, putting Netflix in the middle of a broader industry consolidation and regulatory debate. The headline adds noise but has unclear direct financial impact. Article Title

Paramount Skydance accused Netflix of interference in the Warner Bros. Discovery merger fight, putting Netflix in the middle of a broader industry consolidation and regulatory debate. The headline adds noise but has unclear direct financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target on Netflix from $128 to $110 , saying the stock lacks near-term catalysts, even though it kept a Buy rating. Article Title

Jefferies lowered its price target on Netflix from , saying the stock lacks near-term catalysts, even though it kept a Buy rating. Negative Sentiment: Another analyst note said Netflix stock has been a disappointment and that the pullback reflects investor skepticism about growth, despite potential catalysts like social-media-related engagement shifts. Article Title

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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