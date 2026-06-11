Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 329.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,945 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of Walmart by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 26,165 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 658,684 shares of the retailer's stock worth $73,384,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. RM Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

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Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $120.59 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.43 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56. The stock has a market cap of $959.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $166,381.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 636,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,369,743.09. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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