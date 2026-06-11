Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 353.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM and JA Worldwide expanded their collaboration to deliver AI and digital-skills training through IBM SkillsBuild, aiming to reach up to one million high-school students across more than two dozen countries. The announcement reinforces IBM’s push into AI education and broader enterprise adoption. Article Title

IBM and JA Worldwide expanded their collaboration to deliver AI and digital-skills training through IBM SkillsBuild, aiming to reach up to one million high-school students across more than two dozen countries. The announcement reinforces IBM’s push into AI education and broader enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Multiple media appearances and articles highlighted IBM CEO Arvind Krishna’s confidence in quantum computing, IBM’s $10 billion quantum investment, and the company’s profit strategy, keeping IBM in the conversation as a major AI and quantum beneficiary. Article Title

Multiple media appearances and articles highlighted IBM CEO Arvind Krishna’s confidence in quantum computing, IBM’s $10 billion quantum investment, and the company’s profit strategy, keeping IBM in the conversation as a major AI and quantum beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly preferred IBM over speculative quantum names like Xanadu, which may have helped sentiment around IBM as a more established way to play the quantum theme. Article Title

Jim Cramer publicly preferred IBM over speculative quantum names like Xanadu, which may have helped sentiment around IBM as a more established way to play the quantum theme. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for IBM to $13.41 from $13.46, while keeping a Hold rating. The cut is small, but it adds to a cautious tone from analysts. Article Title

Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for IBM to $13.41 from $13.46, while keeping a Hold rating. The cut is small, but it adds to a cautious tone from analysts. Negative Sentiment: Broker and commentary pieces compared IBM unfavorably with some AI infrastructure peers, suggesting investors may be rotating toward faster-growth alternatives despite IBM’s stronger valuation and quality profile. Article Title

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $272.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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