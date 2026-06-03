What IBM's $10-Billion Quantum Project Means For Smaller Players

IBM Corp. NYSE: IBM may be doubling down on quantum computing efforts, and it puts smaller players like IonQ Inc. NYSE: IONQ and Rigetti Computing NASDAQ: RGTI in a tough spot. The U.S. Department of Commerce recently tapped the tech giant to receive $1 billion in federal funding in support of a new foundry for quantum-grade superconducting wafers, while smaller rivals like Rigetti are likely to only receive a fraction of that amount. Then, IBM announced in early June that it plans to spend $10 billion of its own money in major quantum computing developments in the coming five years.

These two developments highlight just how much of an advantage a legacy tech player like IBM has over much smaller pure-play quantum firms. While some of these dedicated quantum rivals have aimed to build up cash reserves—to varying degrees of success—the reality is that none of them is likely to be in a position any time soon to rival IBM in spending on a dollar-for-dollar basis. So what might they do to stay competitive as this 115-year-old behemoth leans into quantum?

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Distinguishing Technology Will Be Key, and IonQ May Be on the Right Path

With IBM slated to receive half of the U.S. Commerce Department's $2 billion in quantum computing funding, it has a huge advantage even before dedicating its own resources. IonQ is in a particularly tough position because it was not among the companies named by the Commerce Department for funding. It will be essential for a company like IonQ to try to compete with IBM on its own terms, which likely means distinguishing its efforts from IBM's superconducting qubits and scaling of manufacturing.

IonQ Today IONQ IonQ $68.64 -2.76 (-3.86%) 52-Week Range $25.89 ▼ $84.64 Price Target $68.63 Add to Watchlist

Fortunately, IonQ could be in a position to do just that. The company's focus on trapped-ion quantum computers is unique and could lead to a quantum approach with superior connectivity, efficiency, or other advantages.

One determining factor will be how IonQ's technology can scale. With a Q1 2026 pre-sale of the company's first chip-based 256-qubit system, IonQ is seeing commercial traction pick up. This is a key advantage over other pure-play quantum firms that have struggled more significantly with sales momentum and particularly with revenue generation outside of large institutional clients. However, whether it means that IonQ's tech can scale at the same time remains to be seen.

Rigetti May Seek Competitiveness on a Smaller Scale

Rigetti is also unlikely to come anywhere near rivaling IBM's balance sheet for the foreseeable future, and the company also uses a similar superconducting qubit approach to IBM as well. This may make it more difficult for Rigetti to distinguish itself technologically as compared to IonQ.

Rigetti Computing Today RGTI Rigetti Computing $24.24 -2.65 (-9.84%) 52-Week Range $10.30 ▼ $58.15 Price Target $29.18 Add to Watchlist

To stay competitive, then, Rigetti will need to demonstrate the superiority of its architecture when it comes to gate fidelities and speeds, error mitigation, and so on. Investors should watch for signs that Rigetti's performance-per-qubit or performance-per-dollar are competitive against IBM. If this is the case, even if Rigetti remains much smaller in scale than its larger rival, it may be able to draw continued investor interest.

Rigetti may also have an advantage in its pre-existing fabrication know-how. As a specialized manufacturer, the company can strengthen its partnerships with government agencies and labs, universities, defense contractors, and similar clients, benefiting from its early entrance to this space even as it remains smaller than IBM's planned foundry operations.

Investors should keep in mind that wins for IBM don't necessarily mean losses for other smaller firms in the quantum space. Indeed, if IBM successfully anchors domestic production, it could help to smooth out supply chains and reduce costs for other U.S. firms. Moreover, government investment industry-wide may help to create a larger market for everyone.

Another key consideration is the potential reach of quantum computing as it continues to develop. IBM's 90+ quantum systems and massive enterprise customer base are an advantage, but quantum has the potential to extend across countless industries, from drug discovery and materials science to national security and all kinds of optimization. There may not be a need for individual firms to try to cover all of these areas, but as the technology continues to proliferate, further specialization and targeting may help companies to distinguish themselves and find a profitable niche.

Nonetheless, the news in the near term is quite positive for IBM, as the company's shares have nearly doubled in the last month. Close to two-thirds of analysts reviewing IBM stock call it a Buy, though there is some concern across Wall Street that the recent rally may not last.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here