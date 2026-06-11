Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,555 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $381.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $397.29 and its 200 day moving average is $416.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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