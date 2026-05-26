Welltower Inc. $WELL Holdings Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038,211 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 762,541 shares during the period. Welltower makes up about 6.0% of PGGM Investments' investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.30% of Welltower worth $378,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 63,422 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $216.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.06. The company has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.49 and a 1-year high of $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower's payout ratio is 146.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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