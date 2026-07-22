Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Welltower were worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $246.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.24 and a 12-month high of $247.45. The firm's 50 day moving average is $219.89 and its 200-day moving average is $207.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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