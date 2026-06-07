Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643,574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 459,678 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Welltower worth $116,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.5% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $207.48 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.93. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.60 and a twelve month high of $221.68. The company has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's payout ratio is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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