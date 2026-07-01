Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 2,626 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,197,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 5,701.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $446.07 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.18 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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