Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 54,712 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,712 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Fiserv by 21.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $191.91. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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