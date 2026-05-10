Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,952 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company's stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $900 from $880, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term value despite the target still sitting below the recent share price. MarketScreener

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $900 from $880, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term value despite the target still sitting below the recent share price. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted strong demand for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines, including Mounjaro, with first-quarter sales described as a major driver of revenue growth and a key reason investors remain optimistic about future earnings. Motley Fool

Multiple reports highlighted strong demand for Lilly’s GLP-1 medicines, including Mounjaro, with first-quarter sales described as a major driver of revenue growth and a key reason investors remain optimistic about future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that early weight-loss pill data is boosting Lilly and Novo Nordisk by raising hopes the market could expand beyond injections to millions more patients, which could support a larger long-term revenue opportunity. Reuters

Reuters reported that early weight-loss pill data is boosting Lilly and Novo Nordisk by raising hopes the market could expand beyond injections to millions more patients, which could support a larger long-term revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in Indiana manufacturing sites, reinforcing confidence in its ability to meet future demand for weight-loss and other therapies while expanding U.S. production capacity. Benzinga

Lilly announced an additional $4.5 billion investment in Indiana manufacturing sites, reinforcing confidence in its ability to meet future demand for weight-loss and other therapies while expanding U.S. production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces continued to frame Lilly as a high-quality growth stock, but these were largely reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than fresh catalysts. Zacks

Several commentary pieces continued to frame Lilly as a high-quality growth stock, but these were largely reiterations of the bullish long-term thesis rather than fresh catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about shareholder support for the board and broader analyst upgrades suggest stable governance and sentiment, but they do not appear to be major standalone trading catalysts. TipRanks

Articles about shareholder support for the board and broader analyst upgrades suggest stable governance and sentiment, but they do not appear to be major standalone trading catalysts. Negative Sentiment: One article noted that Eli Lilly’s valuation remains rich and that some investors see more upside in competitors, which can limit enthusiasm even when fundamentals are strong. Motley Fool

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $948.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $943.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $990.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $892.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,294.00 to $1,133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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