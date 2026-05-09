Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $195.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.90 and a 200 day moving average of $171.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.86.

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Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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