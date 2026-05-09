Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $39.91 Million Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,641 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 28,183 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $39,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock worth $989,104. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Argus Hikes Exxon Mobil Price Target to $169 as Permian, Guyana Production Power 2026

Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus.

Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Exxon Mobil Uses AI Seismic Tools To Reshape Guyana Project Pipeline

ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Neutral Sentiment: A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. ExxonMobil Must Face InterOil Founder's $1B Suit Over Post-Merger Payments

A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles about Iran-related oil price spikes and Shell’s trading windfall underscore how geopolitics are moving the energy sector, but they do not directly change ExxonMobil’s fundamentals on their own.

ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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