Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,940 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6%

DUK opened at $124.10 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's payout ratio is 65.24%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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