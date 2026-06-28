Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $161,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,544,000 after buying an additional 1,223,753 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,557,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,526,000 after acquiring an additional 844,717 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,954.04. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,303 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ SFM opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $171.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.Sprouts Farmers Market's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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