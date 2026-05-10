Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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TTM Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

TTMI stock opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03 and a beta of 2.11. The business's 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Research lowered TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTM Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,651.30. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,883,019.48. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 88,350 shares of company stock worth $8,797,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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