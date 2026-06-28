Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 22,200 Shares of Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report) by 226.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.09% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,275,369 shares of the company's stock worth $240,074,000 after acquiring an additional 253,777 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,002,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,448,000 after purchasing an additional 556,293 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 126.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,542,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,769,000 after purchasing an additional 861,374 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,588 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $390,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,995,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $285,123,536.80. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston bought 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.56 per share, with a total value of $99,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368. This trade represents a 56.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $480,718 and have sold 219,192 shares valued at $9,092,267. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Goosehead Insurance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Goosehead Insurance wasn't on the list.

While Goosehead Insurance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here