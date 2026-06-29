Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 21,353 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,827 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 21,353 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $6,458,529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 188.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,199,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock worth $11,426,753,000 after buying an additional 6,517,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,848,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $49,015,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $920.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $165,964.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 633,784 shares in the company, valued at $75,946,336.72. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 100,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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