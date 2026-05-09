Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 3,512 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 998,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,123,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,022 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $287.80 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $292.64. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Texas Instruments, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a Strong-Buy rating. Higher earnings forecasts can signal improving fundamentals and justify a higher valuation.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Texas Instruments, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a rating. Higher earnings forecasts can signal improving fundamentals and justify a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Texas Instruments as a stock benefiting from AI-fueled semiconductor demand, with analysts pointing to steady chip sales across the broader industry. This supports the view that end-market demand remains healthy. Article: 4 Solid Stocks to Buy as AI Powers Steady Semiconductor Sales

Recent coverage highlighted Texas Instruments as a stock benefiting from AI-fueled semiconductor demand, with analysts pointing to steady chip sales across the broader industry. This supports the view that end-market demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Another article noted Texas Instruments climbed after beating Q1 estimates and guiding Q2 above expectations, with management pointing to strength in data center, industrial, and AI-related markets. That reinforces confidence in near-term revenue and margin momentum. Article: Texas Instruments (TXN) Is Up 7.5% After Beating Q1 Estimates And Raising Q2 Outlook - What's Changed

Another article noted Texas Instruments climbed after beating Q1 estimates and guiding Q2 above expectations, with management pointing to strength in data center, industrial, and AI-related markets. That reinforces confidence in near-term revenue and margin momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also published a momentum-focused piece calling Texas Instruments a potential top pick for momentum investors, which may add to trader interest but does not represent a direct business development. Article: Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Texas Instruments (TXN) Is a Great Choice

Zacks also published a momentum-focused piece calling Texas Instruments a potential top pick for momentum investors, which may add to trader interest but does not represent a direct business development. Negative Sentiment: One filing noted insider selling by CEO Haviv Ilan, who sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments. Insider sales can sometimes raise caution, although the impact may be limited if viewed as routine trading.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,429,487. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 345,080 shares of company stock valued at $89,405,821 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here