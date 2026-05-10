Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.05% of OSI Systems worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $7,791,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in OSI Systems by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts: Sign Up

OSI Systems Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $230.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $311.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.13.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.OSI Systems's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at $71,317,920.96. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OSI Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OSI Systems wasn't on the list.

While OSI Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here