Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 6,025 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,083 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock worth $13,425,562,000 after purchasing an additional 308,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296,945 shares of the company's stock worth $3,097,527,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock worth $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.9%

GE opened at $296.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $302.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $211.15 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here