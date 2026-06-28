Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Figma, Inc. $FIG

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIG. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Figma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 17,081 shares of the company's stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Figma during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Figma by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Figma during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

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Figma News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

Insider Activity at Figma

In other news, CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 327,046 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $8,199,043.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 9,771,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $244,972,232.03. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Praveer Melwani sold 83,974 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $1,912,087.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,749,024 shares in the company, valued at $39,825,276.48. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,220 shares of company stock valued at $17,023,005. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FIG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Figma from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Figma from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIG

Figma Trading Up 10.3%

Figma stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. Figma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $142.92. The stock's 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.27. Figma had a negative return on equity of 98.51% and a negative net margin of 123.83%.The business had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter. Figma's quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Figma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Figma

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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