Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,615 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,921 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,715 shares of company stock valued at $39,702,904. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $170.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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