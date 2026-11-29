State Street Corp lessened its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC - Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,537,285 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.93% of WesBanco worth $215,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in WesBanco by 1.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,752 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 39.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WesBanco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of WesBanco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSBC

WesBanco Stock Performance

WesBanco stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $274.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from WesBanco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. WesBanco's dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In other news, EVP Scott Love sold 3,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,012,187.48. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia. Its principal subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and organizations. The company offers deposit accounts, loans, mortgage services and other banking products, along with trust, investment and insurance services. WesBanco traces its history to 1870, when it was established as German Bank in Wheeling. WesBanco serves customers through a regional branch network in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky and Indiana.

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