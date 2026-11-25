State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524,635 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,506,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.13% of WESCO International worth $548,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,338,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth approximately $3,094,634,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $6,094,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth $296,304,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

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WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $289.26 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $340.03 and its 200 day moving average is $329.05. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.24 and a fifty-two week high of $388.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.69 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 3.04%. WESCO International's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Marino acquired 341 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $292.97 per share, with a total value of $99,902.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,318.11. This trade represents a 33.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 1,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.90 per share, with a total value of $503,527.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 18,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,435,469.90. The trade was a 10.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut WESCO International from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WESCO International from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $437.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International is a business-to-business distributor of electrical, communications, utility and industrial products. Its offerings include wire and cable, lighting, electrical equipment, networking and security systems, and supplies used in maintenance, repair and operations. The company also provides services such as procurement, inventory management, logistics, project support and supply-chain consulting. Its customers include contractors, manufacturers, utilities, communications providers, government organizations and commercial businesses.

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