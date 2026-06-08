West Family Investments Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.0% of West Family Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $415.62 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $203.23 and a 1-year high of $450.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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