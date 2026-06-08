West Family Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,677 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $167,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $213.41 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $269.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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