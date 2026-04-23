Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

West Michigan Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Amphenol logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • West Michigan Advisors opened a new position in Amphenol, buying 21,381 shares (~$2.895M) in Q4, while major asset managers including State Street, Capital International, Capital Research, Invesco and Legal & General materially increased stakes — institutional ownership stands at 97.01%.
  • Analysts are broadly positive with **12 Buy** and **3 Hold** ratings, an average price target of **$151.93**, and several recent upgrades and raised targets from firms like Barclays, UBS and Jefferies.
  • Amphenol recently beat Q results (EPS $0.97 vs $0.93, revenue $6.44B vs $6.19B; revenue +49.1% YoY), set Q1 2026 guidance of $0.910–0.930, and declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend, though CEO Richard Norwitt sold 515,281 shares (~$75.9M), trimming his holding by 21.09%.
  • Interested in Amphenol? Here are five stocks we like better.

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,381 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after purchasing an additional 676,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,065,058 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,121,801,000 after buying an additional 1,143,513 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Amphenol by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,334,138 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,031,350,000 after buying an additional 928,994 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company's 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amphenol Right Now?

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
He just named his next 100-bagger
He just named his next 100-bagger
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines