First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 108.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 118,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $84,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $250,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 143,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 158.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette Favorite sold 2,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $921,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,963,570. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,659 shares of company stock worth $5,443,749. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $412.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $424.67.

Read Our Latest Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $373.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.83 and a 1 year high of $438.27. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $388.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.12 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. West Pharmaceutical Services's payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services designs and manufactures packaging components and delivery systems used by the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Its products help contain and administer injectable medicines and include elastomeric components, such as stoppers and seals, as well as syringe components and other packaging and delivery solutions. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for medical devices and pharmaceutical delivery systems. Its customers include companies developing and producing branded, generic, and biologic medicines.

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