Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
West Pharmaceutical Services logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swiss National Bank increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.2% in the first quarter, holding 211,160 shares worth about $52.9 million at the end of the period.
  • West Pharmaceutical Services reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.13 versus $1.68 expected and revenue of $844.9 million, up 21% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on August 5, while analysts currently maintain a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $363.17.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $52,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $363.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,135,905.60. This represents a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $269,400.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,920.41. This represents a 37.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $358.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.58. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.50 and a 52 week high of $367.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. West Pharmaceutical Services's payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services Right Now?

Before you consider West Pharmaceutical Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and West Pharmaceutical Services wasn't on the list.

While West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines