West Tower Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

West Tower Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of West Tower Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. West Tower Group LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,025 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $606.19 billion, a PE ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 2.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.38.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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