Westerkirk Capital Inc. Buys 2,313 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Westerkirk Capital Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.4% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,149.38 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $979.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,013.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly reported strong Phase 3 results for retatrutide , its next-generation obesity drug, with data showing major weight-loss benefits and improvements in obesity-related conditions such as sleep apnea and knee pain, reinforcing expectations that Lilly can extend its lead in the fast-growing weight-loss market. Article Title

Eli Lilly reported strong Phase 3 results for , its next-generation obesity drug, with data showing major weight-loss benefits and improvements in obesity-related conditions such as sleep apnea and knee pain, reinforcing expectations that Lilly can extend its lead in the fast-growing weight-loss market. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced detailed Phase 3 data for Foundayo (orforglipron) , its oral GLP-1 candidate, showing superior A1C control and weight loss versus oral semaglutide and supporting a planned FDA filing by the end of the second quarter. Article Title

Lilly also announced detailed Phase 3 data for , its oral GLP-1 candidate, showing superior A1C control and weight loss versus oral semaglutide and supporting a planned FDA filing by the end of the second quarter. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by Lilly’s broader obesity franchise momentum, including signs that its GLP-1 portfolio could expand into more patients and indications, which may support revenue growth beyond its current blockbuster drugs. Article Title

Investors are also encouraged by Lilly’s broader obesity franchise momentum, including signs that its GLP-1 portfolio could expand into more patients and indications, which may support revenue growth beyond its current blockbuster drugs. Neutral Sentiment: The Lilly Foundation and Convatec committed about $5 million to Partners In Health to improve care for chronic conditions; this is a positive corporate-social headline, but it is unlikely to materially affect earnings or the stock. Article Title

The Lilly Foundation and Convatec committed about $5 million to Partners In Health to improve care for chronic conditions; this is a positive corporate-social headline, but it is unlikely to materially affect earnings or the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AlzeCure Pharma said it entered a collaboration and out-licensing agreement with Lilly for an Alzheimer’s project, which adds optionality to Lilly’s research pipeline but does not appear to be a near-term stock driver. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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